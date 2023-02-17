City seeks $1.25 million sewer grant

Riverview sewer project runs afoul

The Manchester Board Of Mayor and Aldermen officially approved the application for a $1 million grant to improve the city sewer system during its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The grant is available under the Economic Development Administration public works program, and requires a city match of $250,000. The city would utilize the funding to address infiltration/inflow into the sewer system which continues to cause chronic overflows in the system and led to the state mandated sewer moratorium. 

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

