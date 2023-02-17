City seeks $1.25 million sewer grant

The Manchester Board Of Mayor and Aldermen officially approved the application for a $1 million grant to improve the city sewer system during its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The grant is available under the Economic Development Administration public works program, and requires a city match of $250,000. The city would utilize the funding to address infiltration/inflow into the sewer system which continues to cause chronic overflows in the system and led to the state mandated sewer moratorium.
City officials have previously stated that the system needs upgrades to accommodate two new industries that will result in new jobs and private investment.
Phil Miller, director of Water and Sewer, said during the meeting that due to a state of emergency being declared, the city’s matching funds were reduced and in turn so did the amount of the grant. The overall project went from $2 million to $1.25 million. The board was pleased to see matching funds of 80-20%.
Water project bid price dropped
In other news, the city was able to negotiate a change order for a project to move a water main for a Tennessee Department of Transportation road project on Waite Street and State Highway 55.
Originally expected to cost $390,780, the project will now cost $255,780. Norris Bros. Excavating of Crossville were the sole bidders for the project. The city was able to renegotiate the change order.
City Attorney Craig Johnson called the change order a substantial drop in price to a reasonable market value. The project is mandated by the state to accommodate work on the Waite Street Bridge.
The Manchester Water and Sewer Commission approved at the February recommending a bid for a new trailer mounted televising system that will be purchased using city designated American Recovery Act money totaling $250,000.
