The Manchester Board of Education ratified an executive action by Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn, increasing salaries across the board from the previously budgeted 3% increase to a total of 5% during its August meeting.
That increase, which went into effect July 1, will not affect the afterschool Journeys instructors.
Vaughn and Travis Hillis, Board chairman, worked out the increase so that Manchester City Schools would receive a pay increase that matches adjacent districts.
Board members also heard reports on student enrolment numbers during the meeting. College Street enrolment is at 540 students, up 40 students from last year. Westwood Middle is sitting at 478 and Westwood Elementary School is at 572 students. These numbers are actually bodies in the building and not just those who have enrolled and may not attended yet.
As of Wednesday following the meeting, Vaughn said that MCS was at 1577 with students enrolling daily. Last year’s enrollment for the district ended at 1,529. He said College Street and Westwood Middle has seen the largest growth.
