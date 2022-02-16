Manchester, TN (37355)

Today

Showers in the morning, then strong thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 26F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.