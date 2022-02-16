Manchester Parks and Recreation, based on the counsel of the Mayor and the City Attorney, will begin charging the Makos $2,000 per month to cover the cost of staffing lifeguards during practices and swim meets.
As part of the swim team facility use agreement during the Rec. Commission meeting Feb. 10, the board, mayor and representatives from the Makos’ parent board discussed the addition of the fees that will become effective March 1.
“Legally, we have to start charging a fee for them to use the facility,” said Director of Parks and Recreation AJ Fox.
Mayor Marilyn Howard said that she sympathized with the team, but in discussing the matter with Fox and with City Attorney Gerald Ewell they found no way to avoid assessing the fee. Howard further said that it was not a matter of making an ethical violation; rather it would be unlawful if the city failed to assess the fee.
“We cannot as a city do things illegal to protect a swim team. Hope you understand that,” Howard said. “We are covering (the wages) of our lifeguards.”
Makos representatives at the meeting said that the team would not be able to pay the fees without adequate time for fundraising.
Makos’ Board Chairman Chesleigh Lee addressed the Commission saying that the fee would prohibit economically disadvantaged swimmers from participating.
“It’s not right to tell our poor swimmers that they can’t swim anymore. To initiate that March 1, we’re just going to lose our swimmers. You are effectively destroying the Makos by doing this,” she said.
“You are destroying our team. You will not have a swim team here anymore is what I’m telling you,” Lee said.
“The only team in Manchester that is a championship team that has nationally recognized athletes in this town is the swim team. You don’t have a football player, a softball player, a soccer player or a baseball player that’s nationally recognized, but you do on the swim team. What the city of Manchester is doing is effectively destroying the only championship team with nationally recognized swimmers they have,” Lee said.
“We cannot,” Howard replied, “say we have a championship team, and do something illegal as the city of Manchester.”
Pools vs Fields
According to Fox’s explanation at the meeting, the difference between a youth baseball or soccer team’s use of the city ball fields and the Makos’ use of the pool is that one city employed lifeguard is required for every 25 swimmers in the pool or on the pool deck.
While each Makos coach is certified as a lifeguard, they are not city employees and would not fulfill the requirements for a lifeguard.
Trying to find common ground, Rec. Committee Brent Parsley said that he felt that given time for fundraising, the team would be able to sustain the same way the ball teams do.
He and fellow commission members Leslie Brasfield and Stan Rogers along with Fox hoped they could work with the team in securing grants to cover the fees, and suggested that Park Partners might team with the Makos during Bonnaroo for vendor sales to fundraise.
City: ‘Hybrid system wrong from start’
According to the discussion at the meeting, the Makos team should have been run either as a city-sponsored team or run completely independent as is the other field sports.
Makos coaches, up until this month, were city employees. They were not being paid, however, for travel time and mileage to away competitions. According to the discussion, the Makos parent board was supplementing this pay through money raised by the Makos. These funds were held, according to Fox at prior meetings, in accounts that were not readily known to the city. Fox never stated or implied that there was wrongdoing by the Makos, only that the setup was not correct.
Thursday, Mayor Howard said at the meeting that the city is making a clean start with the team.
“It’s been wrong; we didn’t realize it was wrong all along… we should have been paying coaches (for all their time),” she said.
“I don’t know how you worked this out with (retired Director of Parks and Recreation) Bonnie (Gamble) but once we looked in into it, all I can do is listen…to what the attorney said from here on out,” Howard said.
The Makos team goes back to at least 2008, according to Fox, using payroll records for when the first coach was hired.
Both the Rec. Commission and the Makos as a whole were unaware that there were any issues with the setup until during the November meeting of the Rec. Commission. At that meeting, Fox brought to the board that he was meeting with Ewell. The Rec. Department started looking into the team after there was a dispute over overlapping public swim time and what Makos had previously used for cooldown time after practices.
In the January meeting, Fox told the board that effective Feb. 1, the team would become independent from the city and that the coaches would no longer be paid employees.