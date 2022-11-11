City to commission salary study

Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a motion to accept proposals for a benefits survey that will assess the pay rates for city employees.
Alderman Ryan French made the motion at the tail end of the November meeting under new business. He said that Tullahoma City just approved a proposal for a benefits study. He suggested that the data obtained be presented to the Finance Committee for review. French is not a member of that committee.
“I want the motion to be that we put out a request for proposal for the analysis to take place,” he said.
“Once that comes back, instead of that coming before the full board to be debated, I think it should be debated in the Finance Committee first at that point to adopt some of those recommendations,” he said.
French said that benefits packages are more difficult to gage, so the reviews focus more on wages.
He suggested that the city needs to address not only current pay but how the city gives raises in the future.
“Right now we are dead in the water. We need to have (a plan) whether that be step raises. There needs to be some thought behind it. It needs to start with a benefits review,” he said.
Recently the matter of employee pay has come to a head over department head pay. Years back the city chose to level all department heads at an even $72,828 (a move that French is an outspoken critic of). Earlier in the year, the board decided to buck that decision to give then Water and Sewer Director Bryan Pennington a $125,000 annual salary.
A new financial director’s request for and annual salary was granted at $130,000 and the new water director’s request for $83,000 was approved. The newly promoted police chief was given a firm salary of $72,828 as posited in the job description.
Several Coffee County Government departments, including the Sheriff, EMS and the 911 Communication Center have expressed concern to the county Budget and Finance Committee about employees quitting over higher pay at neighboring counties. The city has historically offered higher pay than related county positions.
