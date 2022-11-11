Manchester City Hall

Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a motion to accept proposals for a benefits survey that will assess the pay rates for city employees.

Alderman Ryan French made the motion at the tail end of the November meeting under new business. He said that Tullahoma City just approved a proposal for a benefits study. He suggested that the data obtained be presented to the Finance Committee for review. French is not a member of that committee.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

City to commission salary study

Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a motion to accept proposals for a benefits survey that will assess the pay rates for city employees.

City officials say there was no intent to hide information during a recent Board of Mayor and Alderman vote to settle the Riverkeepers of Tennessee lawsuit over chronic manholes.

The Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman approved the hire of a new Finance Director at  November meeting, just days before the current director's last day.

Following a series of rezoning requests that passed smoothly with 5-1 votes of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, a first reading of a McArthur Street rezoning and a redo of a reworking of the city zoning ordinances met a split vote, and Mayor Marilyn Howard broke the tie, passing both on to a…

There were no big surprises Tuesday evening as the red tide rolled in as expected with Republicans dominating the Tennessee and Coffee County election scene.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen hired Wartrace Utility Superintendent Phil Miller at the November Board Meeting to head the Manchester City Water and Sewer Department.

