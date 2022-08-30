IMG_9231.JPG

The first item on the agenda for discussion at the September meeting of  Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be a resolution to return the name of Lonnie J. Norman Boulevard to Interstate Drive. 

At the tail of last month's meeting a new business item passed the board renaming the street in memory of the late  mayor who passed away in 2020. 

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011.

