The first item on the agenda for discussion at the September meeting of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be a resolution to return the name of Lonnie J. Norman Boulevard to Interstate Drive.
At the tail of last month's meeting a new business item passed the board renaming the street in memory of the late mayor who passed away in 2020.
Alderman Ryan French brought the item before the board, saying how instrumental Norman had been to the completion of the road work on that street.
Following the meeting, however, some businesses in the area questioned the move.
One business, while supporting the late mayor's legacy, noted that the project has been difficult on the businesses located there. In addition to traffic problems, several locations have had trouble with their mail delivery.
They were concerned that the name switch could present problems with getting deliveries and customers to their location if Google Maps failed to recognize the swap.
Interstate Drive in addition to be the location of a feed store and two restaurants, is the site of Unity Hospital, Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing nursing home, a dialysis clinic and several other medical facilities in addition to an animal hospital.
One further snag could be that a one point, Lonnie Norman Drive terminates at Lonnie J Norman Boulevard.
The motion passed 5-0 at the August meeting. Since then, Alderman Bill Nickels and Roxanne Patton have rotated off the board and new Aldermen Julie Anderson, Joey Hobbs and Donnie Parsley have joined returning Vice Mayor Mark Messick and sitting Aldermen French and Bob Bellamy. Bellamy will sponsor the upcoming resolution.
The Sept. 6 meeting will start at 6:30 p.m., following a work session at 5:30 p.m.
