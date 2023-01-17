If you drive a car, buy groceries, eat out at restaurants, or have spent money on pretty much anything in the United States in the last 12 months, you've likely felt the impact of this period of record-high inflation.
Inflation hit its highest point in 40 years in June 2022, with prices for all consumer goods rising 9.1% over 12 months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And while the October data shows that inflation is slowing down—consumer goods are now 7.7% higher year-over-year—it's still significantly higher than the Federal Reserve's desired 2% average.
For some, inflation may feel like a pinch—an involuntary eyebrow raise at check-out, a reason to budget more carefully. But for roughly 3 in 5 Americans already living paycheck-to-paycheck, already being supported by federal assistance programs, already depleting their savings if they have it, or maxing out credit cards to get by, the increasing prices can feel like a chokehold.
Grocery prices alone were more than 12% higher year-over-year in October. Paying just under $3 for a dozen eggs or $1 per pound more for chicken may seem nominal, but these increases add up quickly, forcing many people to make do with less.
Foothold Technology analyzed data from the Census Bureau's latest Household Pulse Survey, released Nov. 29, to determine how Americans are making ends meet during this period of high inflation. The survey asked respondents to rate their level of stress ("Very stressful," "Moderately stressful," "A little stressful," or "Not at all stressful") caused by the increase in prices over the last two months. In this analysis, if respondents reported "Very stressful" or "Moderately stressful," they were considered stressed by inflation.
Previous Household Pulse Survey data suggests that specific population segments are feeling this stress more acutely than others. Young adults aged 18-39, who were already struggling to hit financial benchmarks like student debt pay-off and homeownership, are more concerned than older generations about inflation. Cisgender females are more stressed about inflation than their cisgender male counterparts, and people who identify as Hispanic or Latino are more stressed out about inflation than those who identify as Asian, Black, or white.
The following list illustrates how Americans are getting by—such as borrowing from friends, utilizing their SNAP benefits, tapping savings, or utilizing credit cards and loans—and the stress levels of those relying on those methods.
The Manchester Finance Committee at a special called meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11 approved a request for proposal (RFP) for the contracting of Human Resources and payroll services.
Director of Finance Lisa Myers, citing an MTAS advisory group report, said that the HR representative should be outside the direct supervision of the Finance Director and should be a department head position.
Additionally, only one person handles processing all the paychecks for the city, creating the potential for problems in the event of illness or an unexpected vacancy of the position.
Myers said the RFP would allow the city to see if outsourcing the services would be a cost savings.
“Payroll and Human Resources are highly specialized fields, and it’s getting more and more complicated,” Myers said.
She said that payroll personnel have to be dedicated to planning their lives around the payroll cycle. The city has one open position in payroll. It could be cheaper and more efficient to outsource instead of filling that opening.
Vice Mayor Mark Messick opposed outsourcing, saying that employees would be better served by an in-house payroll clerk.
“If an employee has a problem, I want them to be able to come here – into somebody’s office here and be able to talk to them. I don’t want them to have to call Nashville or Murfreesboro and wait for an answer,” he said.
Myers said that the suppler would provide a contact person who would provide timely service.
“We would still have someone here that would be responsible in communicating with that third vendor,” Myers said.
-But (the employee would be able to get in touch with that person who is in charge. If I have a problem today – if you messed up my paycheck, and I want it straightened out, I don’t want to have to go downstairs and talk to somebody and have them talk to somebody else. I want to go into the person who is writing paychecks and say, “I think you made a mistake,” Messick said.
Myers said her experiences with third-party payroll services has been the firms are very responsive and quickly resolved any problems.
Chairman Joey Hobbs said that in his company, a third-party vender works well.
“It’s a matter of data-in, data out. It can’t be wrong if we give them the right numbers,” Hobbs said.
A department head salary would be a substantial bump from what is currently paid. A payroll clerk salary would be in the $40,000 range.
Messick said that MTAS’s reports are suggestions and do not carry the weight of an audit.
The RFP was approved with a 2-1 vote. Messick offered the no. Any proposals received would have to be approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
