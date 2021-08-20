Manchester Board of Education updated a board policy during the August meeting that will allow for a student to receive homebound instruction if quarantined due to COVID-19.
Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn noted that the district will not send teachers into the home but will provide take-home packets, and the teachers will be provided homebound rate pay, provided the funding prevention passes the ESSER 3.0 relief funds application.
Those testing positive for COVID are to be quarantined for 10 days, meeting the threshold of absences to qualify for homebound instruction.
Vaughn noted that the guidelines for COVID-related staff absences have changed from last year’s mandatory pay to this year situation where employees are required to use sick leave like an absence from any other condition.