Clark found guilty of lesser charges in infant son’s death

Gavin Clark, the 23-year-old man charged with aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder in connection with the death of his five-week old son Noah Clark in January 2020, was convicted Friday of lesser charges, including reckless homicide and abuse.

Clark was arrested in January 2020 after his infant son Noah was treated at Tennova Healthcare – Harton in Tullahoma and Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville for severe trauma and did not survive.

Mr. and Mrs. Old Timer’s Day and a ’26 Ford

David and Donna Brown, this year’s Mr. and Mrs. Old Timer’s Day, are carrying on a family legacy by entering their heirloom 1926 Model T Ford Old Timer’s Day Parade, Saturday, Oct.1 at 10 a.m.

Mayor names new temporary County Attorney

Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny has chosen long time Coffee County resident and attorney, Ed North as the temporary part time Coffee County attorney, officially effective Oct. 1, 2022. 

Rotary hears about Hands-On Science Center

The Manchester Rotary Club welcomed Jim Jolliffe, board member of the Hands-On Science Center in Tullahoma, to serve as its featured speaker during the organization’s Sept. 13 meeting at The Mercantile.

Preparedness Day returns to Coffee County

Firetrucks, police cars and even a helicopter were on hand for the return of Coffee County’s annual Preparedness Day Saturday Sept. 17 at the former Southern Family Market Parking Lot.

