CCCHS Business Department Chair Michelle Henley, left, is pictured with 1954 Coffee County graduate Alden Evans and school Principal Paul Parsley with some of the historic technology donated to the school by Evans.
Coffee County Central High School has received a donation of historic school memorabilia and vintage technology by 1954 graduate and Murfreesboro resident Alden Evans.
CCCHS Principal Paul Parsley said he was contacted about eight weeks ago by Evans, who said he was interested in making the donation to his alma mater.
“He donated lots of technology that would be historical to us,” Parsley said. “Early model typewriters, computers, adding machines and things like that.”
Parsley said Evans told him he had reached out to a local technical college, but preferred to donate the items to his own high school if they were interested. There are about 12 or 15 pieces of historical technology in the collection.
“We are going to either construct our purchase a display case, and it will have to be fairly long, and we are going to have this stuff in there with some notations of the models,” Parsley said.
The new display case is expected to be installed sometime after new flooring is installed in the school’s business department next summer.
Evans also donated some of his school memorabilia, including his letterman jacket and a photograph from the 1954 class trip to Washington D.C. The photograph has joined one dating to 1966 on display in Parsley’s office, while the letterman Jacket has been placed in a display case along with other historic items ranging from early yearbooks to sports memorabilia.
