MANAGING EDITOR
Erin McCullough
The former owner of Volunteer Family Medical was convicted Wednesday, Sept. 1, on federal drug charges and could spend decades in prison, prosecutors announced Thursday afternoon.
Following a three-day trial in the U.S. District Court in Chattanooga, Mark Daniel Allen, 64, formerly of Manchester, was convicted of unlawfully distributing prescription opioids to patients at the Manchester clinic, which is located next to Marcrom's Pharmacy. Following the verdict, he was taken into custody and will await sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. before the Honorable Travis R. McDonough.
Allen faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of conviction, according to prosecutors.
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Allen was a nurse practitioner who distributed oxycodone not for a legitimate medical purpose outside the scope of his professional practice and used his clinic for unlawful drug distribution. Specifically, prosecutors said, evidence showed that Allen wrote controlled substance prescriptions for more than 15,000 pills to three women with whom he had sexual relationships and a male patient who later died.
Allen was convicted on one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises and six counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance outside the scope of professional practice.