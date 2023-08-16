1A Fair Photo.jpg

The theme of the 2023 Coffee County Fair will be Harvest Nights Under Carnival Lights. A rodeo on Friday, Sept. 1 has been added to this year’s schedule along with performances by Zach Top, 4 on the Floor, and Buddy Jewel on Saturday, Sept. 2.

 Erin Douglas photo

Board presidents discuss financial differences

Occurring on back-to-back weeks in September, the Coffee County Fair and Warren County A & L Fair continue to provide both entertainment, competition and fundraising opportunities for their respective communities, but Fair Board leaders say it is not easy to compare one with the other.

Tags

More Stories

Hiking through Tennessee: Rock Island State Park

Hiking through Tennessee: Rock Island State Park

Situated at the confluence of the Caney Fork, Collins and Rocky Rivers, the 883-acre Rock Island State Park in Rock Island Tennessee offers up everything from cascading waterfalls to hiking trails and picturesque scenic overlooks.

Eagle Scout refurbishes outdoor classroom

Eagle Scout refurbishes outdoor classroom

Coffee County Central High School Senior Aidan Hetrick recently saw a need at his school and decided to get to work, refurbishing the school’s aging outdoor classroom for his Eagle Scout service project.

Recommended for you