Coffee County Bank recently donated $275 that will be gifted to school bus drivers in a show of appreciation.
Senior Vice President Jake Shelton and Vice President of HR and Marketing Jay Nogodula presented a check to Deb Gray, Coffee County Middle School bus driver appreciation coordinator and Principal Jimmy Anderson.
“We are glad we are given the opportunity to help out the community,” Nogodula said.
State stakeholders and county officials met recently with the architect for the project, St. John Engineering. The Chairman of Capital Outlay Dennis Hunt detailed for the full legislative body the progress of the project during the April 11 meeting of the County Commission.
Named for the red cedar trees that are once again plentiful throughout the 1,139-acre park, Cedars of Lebanon State Park in Lebanon offers up outdoor adventure thanks to a variety of activities and events for all ages.
Attached is a picture of the FBLA members from Coffee County Central High School and from Coffee County Raider Academy who attended the Tennessee Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference in Chattanooga last week. CHS had 22 national qualifiers, 13 alternates and
Eleven students from Temple Baptist Christian School in Manchester traveled to Greenville, S. C. to compete in the 45th annual American Association of Christian Schools (AACS) National Competition April 11-13 at Bob Jones University.