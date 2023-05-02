school bus.jpg

Coffee County Bank recently donated $275 that will be gifted to school bus drivers in a show of appreciation.

Senior Vice President Jake Shelton and Vice President of HR and Marketing Jay Nogodula presented a check to Deb Gray, Coffee County Middle School bus driver appreciation coordinator and Principal Jimmy Anderson.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.

Staff Writer

