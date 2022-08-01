The Tennessee Philharmonic Orchestra (TPO)  Outreach Quartet led by Wilson Sharpe played and spoke to the Coffee County Central High School July 22 during their band camp. 

Band camp is a week full of sweat, blood, and tears for any marching band. CCCHS’s band co-director Chase King explains the camp, “Band camp is our opportunity to get all the kids conditioned and ready to perform the marching show later in the year.”

