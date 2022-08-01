The Tennessee Philharmonic Orchestra (TPO) Outreach Quartet led by Wilson Sharpe played and spoke to the Coffee County Central High School July 22 during their band camp.
Band camp is a week full of sweat, blood, and tears for any marching band. CCCHS’s band co-director Chase King explains the camp, “Band camp is our opportunity to get all the kids conditioned and ready to perform the marching show later in the year.”
King continues, “So we start setting the drill, work on getting their chops up playing wise and we work on them physically. They run up and down the field, they do push ups, they’re physically trying to get used to marching for six and a half minutes at a time and playing at the same time– takes an incredible amount of air to get your muscles oxygenated and your brain and play through your instrument. It’s a whole lot, so we work on each little piece of that. If we didn’t have camp then we would be way behind, and we are a competing band so we definitely want to do well”
Aubrey Crosslin, sophomore member of the CCCHS band, says, “I love just seeing how much people improve and how their technique changes over the course of band camp. Everyone grows and becomes more confident in themselves.”
Similarly senior CCCHS band member Oscar Cervantes says, “My favorite part of band camp is working with new students– especially when they’re in my section. Getting to work with them improves their ability to play, and I get to know them better.”
Another CCCHS senior band member Edgar Guzman says, “Music. I’m here for music. It’s my thing. I listen to it. I play it. It’s my favorite thing to do. It’s quite literally my heartbeat… because it’s a rhythm.”
Like Guzman, these band members all love music– it’s why they play. To further this love for music, the TPO Outreach Quartet was invited to privately play for the kids during their band camp.
Co-director King says, “The TPO Outreach Quartet came to us to perform to promote things like the double reed instruments that the students don’t see very often and we don’t have any of them in our band currently. Also to promote the chamber ensemble. We do this thing called solo and ensemble it’s a competition later on in the year, and we really want more kids to be involved in that. Plus it benefits you as a musician.”
King continues, “Our main goal here is to make better musicians. So when they get to see professionals that can emulate that sound and say, ‘Oh this person they articulated this a certain way,’ or, ‘They played this style a certain way,’ then the students can remember that. It makes them a better musician.”
The TPO Outreach Quartet is a smaller group from the Tennessee Philharmonic Orchestra. The quartet is led by Wilson Sharpe accompanied by Ken Ozimek, Greg Lawson and Harold Skelton. Each member ranges in terms of education, experience and former jobs, but they all have one thing in common: they love to play music.
The performance consisted of several arrangements both familiar and unfamiliar to the students ranging from “Beauty and the Beast” to “It Don’t Mean a Thing.”
Between the songs, the leader of the group Wilson Sharpe would speak about the songs whether it be who composed the arrangement or why it was being played today.
Near the end of the performance, the quartet gave the students some advice. They spoke about instrument care, daily practice, and instruction on how to play in a smaller group.
The performance ended with the CCCHS band members invited to talk and ask questions to the quartet members individually.
The Red Raider Band is currently looking for sponsors for the year. If anyone is interested, please email questions to ccchs.bandboosters@gmail.com