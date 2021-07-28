When seconds count and the voice on the other line can mean life or death, this is not the time for a bad phone connection.
New 911 Director Scott LeDuc shared at the July Coffee County Consolidated Communication Committee concerns the center has with poor telephone service.
“This is totally unacceptable,” LeDuc said. “This needs to stop like yesterday.”
LeDuc said that the center has had meetings with representatives from Ben Lomand. He was advised by some of them that lines could have water in them.
“We do have more problems when it rains. It rains, five minutes later we have a car accident. Every time it rains we also have bad telephone service. Not a good thing,” he said.
“I wouldn’t have a problem with it, if someone could tell me what the problem is and fix it. But (AT&T, the current phone line provider) is there from 8-5 and you don’t get any priority,” LeDuc said.
“If Joe’s coffee shop is having problems, they’ll finish there and then come see us,” LeDuc said.
LeDuc said that Ben Lomand has promised that the CEO would show up at 3 a.m. if required to solve a service problem.
The discussion about the feasibility of switching carriers is in the early stages.