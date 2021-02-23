The Coffee County Communications Board named Scott LeDuc as the interim 911 Director during a meeting Wednesday, Feb. 17.
While certainly qualified for the position, LeDuc was surprised to receive the offer. LeDuc is currently the interim 911 director and financial consultant for Lawrence County.
“I wasn’t expecting that question,” he told the board. “To help out, I’ll help anyway I can.”
He will occupy both positions during the director search.
LeDuc said that Argraves leaves with the center in a much easier scenario than what he faced at Lawrence County.
Board Member Daniel Berry said that he did not want to rush the hiring for the director. The next steps include activating the interview panel, advertising the position and working with CTAS in the search.
Earlier in the meeting, the board terminated Director Diane Argraves, and left the board without a person to sign off on certain administrative housekeeping items, including filling an internal position as TBI liaison.
Coffee County 911 Communications dispatcher Kim Beard retired Wednesday after 32 years of service. Part of Beard’s jobs at the communications center was as the chief Terminal Agency Coordinator (TAC), the liaison with the TBI who is responsible for queries and entries into NCIC (National Crime Information Center, the electronic clearinghouse of crime data).
A TAC is required by the TBI to maintain the county’s access to NCIC. Partin cautioned the board that if that gets shutoff, the three county law enforcement agencies would lose the ability to validate stolen vehicles, firearms and warrants.
Argraves was the alternative TAC for the county. During the meeting, the board expressed interest in approaching dispatcher and former county TAC Andy Vaughn to fill the position. A 911 Director was needed to sign off on the decision.
The board unanimously approved LeDuc.