Fair awards.jpg

Coffee County Fairest of the Fair Addison Welch accepts the Coffee County Fair’s award for 2022 Most Improved Fair during the recent 101st Tennessee Association of Fairs Annual Convention.

-Photo provide by Rebecca Welch 

The 165th exposition of the Coffee County Fair caught the eyes of the state judges as they named the Coffee County Fair the Most Improved during 2022.

The local fair board also garnered a second place for its commemorative 165th anniversary fair book cover.

