The 165th edition of the Coffee County Fair officially kicked off Saturday morning with opening ceremonies in the Center Ring.
Fair Board President Stewart Little said during the ceremony that it takes a lot of hard work and dedication by the Fair Board and volunteers to make the Coffee County Fair a reality each year.
“I just want to thank everybody on this board that has put in the hard work, everyone has done their part,” Little said. “I just really appreciate everyone on the board that has come and helped, and then I want to especially thank their families for letting them be up here when they could be at home.”
Little said planning for the upcoming county fair begins almost immediately after the conclusion of the event each year.
“It will start Saturday night after this fair is over,” he said. “It takes almost a whole year to plan for the entertainment and all that. We try to prepare and get all the bugs worked out.”
After all the hard work, it is satisfying to finally arrive at opening day, Little said.
“It is great,” Little said. “It is one of the things you wait for all year long.”
State Rep. Rush Bricken, R-Tullahoma, said during the opening ceremonies that the Coffee County Fair has an incredible history, beginning only 50 years after the first county fair was held in the United States in Pittsfield, Massachusetts in 1807.
Bricken said the Coffee County Fair also gives him the opportunity to indulge in some classic fair food.
“It is the highlight of my year because I get my corndog fix every year,” he said.
County Mayor Judd Matheny said he has great memories of coming to the fair for more than 40 years.
“I can remember Fairest of the Fair going on when I was in high school, and taking my kids over to look at the agricultural displays and riding the rides and hauling the stuffed animals out to the car,” he said.
Matheny said that despite all the fun extras, agriculture is the main feature at the fair.
“The farming community is the backbone of the fair, the agricultural community,” Matheny said. The Fair Board has overcome enormous challenges over the years in order to preserve and foster this fair.”
Over in the Starnes Exhibit Building, Manchester resident Theresa Frame was busy entering more than 40 items she had sewn to be judged during the fair, ranging from children and adult clothing to Christmas stockings.
“It is something I enjoy doing and it gives me something to do during the winter months,” she said. “When you are retired you need something to keep you busy, if you don’t you sit around twiddling your thumbs.”
Frame said she sources her fabric from goodwill and yard sales, a well as those she knows clearing out their sewing rooms.
“I don’t have very much money invested in it, and then when it is all over I give it to a daycare and a church, I don’t sell it.”
Chris Murphy of Manchester was busy securing an extra-large pumpkin on his trailer, preparing it to be entered into competition.
Murphy said he was not sure exactly what the large vegetable weighs in at.
“It is over 100, but I don’t know how much over,” he said. “I don’t have any way to weigh it.”
Murphy said he has a background in horticulture, and decided to try his hand at growing hefty pumpkin with some encouragement from his wife and grandchildren.
“This is the first time I have done it,” he said. “It is kind of a warm spot to try and go a really, really bug pumpkin. The biggest ones grow in New Hampshire and Michigan, where they get the 2,000 pounders, which I didn’t really want.”
Murphy said he plans on growing another large pumpkin next year to see if he can grow one even larger.
The 2022 Coffee County Fair will be Sept. 3-10. New this year will be a demolition derby on Saturday which is open for entries from the public. Also new will be Southern States Wrestling on Thursday along with ice cream and watermelon eating contests and a power wheels derby.
For a complete schedule, go to www.CoffeeCountyFairTN.org.