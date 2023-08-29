Fair open Friday, Sept.1-Sept. 9
Coffee County Fair runs the first week of September with rides and activities for two back-to-back weekends from Sept. 1-9.
Coffee County Fair runs the first week of September with rides and activities for two back-to-back weekends from Sept. 1-9.
Friday night starts with the opening ceremony and a center ring rodeo at 7 p.m. and a gate admission fee of $10.
Saturday kicks off with Solstice performing on the center ring stage at 2 p.m., Zack Top at 3:30 p.m. and 4 on the Floor at 5 p.m.
Nashville Star’s Buddy Jewel will be at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Fairest of the Fair starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at Coffee County Central high School.
Sunday, gates open at 11 a.m., rides at 1 p.m. By Faith takes the stage at 1 p.m. and the baby shows run by age group at 1-5 p.m. of-site at Coffee County Central High School.
Stones River Bluegrass Band will perform 3 p.m. at the center ring at 3 p.m., Sept. 3.
Monday Little Miss Coffee County is at CCCHS at 6 p.m., the Open Sheep Show is 6 p.m. at the livestock barn and the Diesel Run is at 7 p.m. at the track.
Tuesday pageants continue with Junior Miss shows at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at CCCHS. At the livestock barn the Wool and Woolies start at 5 p.m., followed by the Sheep Show at 6 p.m.
Tricky Nicky Tennessee Magic will perform at 7 p.m. at the center ring.
For a complete schedule go to Manchestertimes.com. Pick up your fair book at the Manchester Times office, 300 N. Spring St.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Manchester City School Board member Susan Parsley receives unexpected phone call
A handful of concerned citizens have recently voiced concerns to city officials about a proposed development at 814 S. Spring St. by owner Wesley Parker.
Coffee County alumni returns as Agriculture Advisor
State to pitch-in $100K to build new one
Fair open Friday, Sept.1-Sept. 9
The Coffee County Commission held a special call work session to discuss how the budget process could be improved for next year’s budget.
Founded in 2003, Blue Monarch, a long-term, residential and therapeutic Christian treatment community for women and their children, is now planning a large addition to the campus located in Hillsboro that will coincide with serving the community for two decades.
Longtime Manchester resident creates masking tape sculptures
Forty-five years is a long-time to be open for business, and Manchester’s own Marcrom’s Pharmacy celebrated the milestone with a parking lot celebration Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Event scheduled for August 24 at Common John Brewing Co.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.