The 2021 Coffee County Fair will be Sept. 18-25 featuring the traditional collection of shows, rides and exhibits plus some exciting additions.
An exciting addition is a monster truck racing league featuring Freestyle Mania and Quadstars. Those wanting to join in on some of the off-road action can enter the Mud Race at 7 p.m., Sept. 25. This 150 foot sprint is not side bay side and will offer plenty of shut down space. Registration is $25. Contact ccfairboard@gmail.com for more information.
Returning will be the Friday night tractor pull at 7:30 p.m. and an outlaw and mini rod pull at 7 p.m. Wednesday (a change from what is listed in the fair book). Gate admission includes admission to the pull.
Featured entertainment includes 80s band Rubiks Groove at 7 p.m. Wednesday and The Ultimate Oldies at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24. Nick Datillo will perform 6:30 p.m., Sept. 23 and Macy Tabor will perform Sunday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m.
Exhibit entries will be Sept. 18-19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. followed by Miss Teen at 5:30 p.m. and Fairest of the Fair at 8 p.m.
This year’s Coffee County Sheriff Department youth field day is canceled, but the Pedal Pull will continue at 2 p.m. Sept. 25. Kids day is still scheduled, with free admission and $20 hand stamp from 10 a.m. top 5 p.m.
Wednesday is senior day starting at 9.m. and hosted by the Manchester Parks and Recreation.
Admission Info: Saturday the 18th, $5 admission starting at 4 p.m. (no rides); Sunday the 19th, free admission (no rides); Monday the 20th, $3 admission starting at 4 p.m.; Tuesday the 21st, $5 admission starting at 4 p.m.; Wednesday the 22nd, $5 admission starting at 4 p.m. ($1 off with canned good item); Thursday the 23rd, $10 admission starting at 4 p.m.; Friday the 24th, free admission from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $10 admission starting at 4 p.m.; Saturday the 25th, $10 admission starting at 8:00 a.m.