Christy Wray Coffee County Farm Bureau Secretary, Mark Raulston Tullahoma Agency Manager, Megan Jernigan Y F&R Secretary, Elaine Weaver Coffee County Farm Bureau Women’s Chair, AJ Teal Coffee County Farm Bureau President and Eric Mayberry Tennessee Farm Bureau President are pictured with the Pinnacle Award received by the Coffee County Farm Bureau during the annual Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation Convention.
During the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation’s 101st annual convention at Franklin’s Cool Springs Marriott, Coffee County Farm Bureau was recognized for reaching the most prestigious standards possible in membership, programs and teamwork.
“It is quite an honor to be recognized by Tennessee Farm Bureau for our program of work in 2022,” said A. J. Teal, Coffee County Farm Bureau President. “Our volunteer leaders are involved in numerous activities promoting the agriculture industry, partnering with our schools on outdoor gardens and agricultural literacy initiatives, doing canned food drives to combat hunger, and interacting throughout our communities looking for ways to make sure our citizens have a good understanding of just how important our agriculture industry is to our county, state and nation.”
The Pinnacle Partnership Award is the highest recognition a county Farm Bureau may receive. It is evidenced by the cooperation between volunteer leaders, insurance agents and office staff. Coffee County Farm Bureau is to be commended for their hard work and well-earned success over the past year. Coffee County is one of the few counties in Tennessee to receive this award every year since its inception in 2013.
In addition to the Pinnacle Partnership Award, Coffee County was also recognized for being a President’s Award winner, having the 2nd Placing Farm Bureau Women’s Program and a Gold Level Young Farmer and Rancher (YF&R) program. Megan Jernigan, a member of the Coffee County YF&R, was recognized as one of the five Outstanding Young Women in Tennessee. Earlier in the year, the Manchester Farm Bureau Insurance agency was recognized as being the 5th highest ranking office among the company’s 204 locations, adding to its streak of being one of the Top Ten Agencies three of the last four years.
Tennessee Farm Bureau is the largest Farm Bureau in the nation with a membership of more than 680,000. The organization has served as the voice of agriculture since 1921, and with the same mission a century later - to develop, foster, promote and protect programs for the general welfare, including economic, social, educational and political well-being of farm people of the great state of Tennessee. Coffee County has 11,000 farm bureau member-families served by offices in Manchester and Tullahoma.
Demolition of the Woodland Plaza Center began the week of Dec. 12. The shopping center, listed as owned by Jonathan Dugdale, burned March 21, the result of arson stemming from a break in. Two suspects were charged in May for the fire. The community, especially downtown businesses rallied to …
The 23-year-old man convicted in the 2020 death of his five-week-old son Noah Clark last September, was sentenced to 23-years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections during a sentencing hearing Wednesday, Dec. 14.
In an effort to reduce impaired and distracted driving during the holiday season, the Manchester Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement from Dec. 14, 2022, until Jan. 1, 2023.
Among a list of goals for the coming year, the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center hopes to no longer ask for taxpayer money by getting the City of Manchester to switch the so-called hotel/motel tax to go entirely to the facility’s funding stream.
Colt Pittman Manchester Parks and Recreation Aquatics Director was given the Longfellow Award by the Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association at the association’s conference attended by 250 delegates. Pittman’s Longfellow Award takes its name from the founder of the Red Cross’s lifesaving …
Manchester Chief of Police Bill Sipe, who was appointed to the position last October, spoke about his 40-year law enforcement career and his new role with the department during the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday Dec. 6 at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center.
In an effort to combat rising supply and labor costs, The Manchester Parks and Recreation Board unanimously approved to increase the cost of its private pool parties for the first time in at least 13 years.