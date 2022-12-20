Farm bureau.JPG

Christy Wray Coffee County Farm Bureau Secretary, Mark Raulston Tullahoma Agency Manager, Megan Jernigan Y F&R Secretary, Elaine Weaver Coffee County Farm Bureau Women’s Chair, AJ Teal Coffee County Farm Bureau President and Eric Mayberry Tennessee Farm Bureau President are pictured with the Pinnacle Award received by the Coffee County Farm Bureau during the annual Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation Convention. 

During the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation’s 101st annual convention at Franklin’s Cool Springs Marriott, Coffee County Farm Bureau was recognized for reaching the most prestigious standards possible in membership, programs and teamwork.

“It is quite an honor to be recognized by Tennessee Farm Bureau for our program of work in 2022,” said A. J. Teal, Coffee County Farm Bureau President. “Our volunteer leaders are involved in numerous activities promoting the agriculture industry, partnering with our schools on outdoor gardens and agricultural literacy initiatives, doing canned food drives to combat hunger, and interacting throughout our communities looking for ways to make sure our citizens have a good understanding of just how important our agriculture industry is to our county, state and nation.”

Razing a landmark

Demolition of the Woodland Plaza Center began the week of Dec. 12. The shopping center, listed as owned by Jonathan Dugdale, burned March 21, the result of arson stemming from a break in. Two suspects were charged in May for the fire. The community, especially downtown businesses rallied to …

Come, let us adore him

Manchester Cumberland Presbyterian’s annual Live Nativity was held Dec. 18 and 19 on the corner of Coffee and McArthur streets.

Clark sentenced to 23 years for infant son’s death

The 23-year-old man convicted in the 2020 death of his five-week-old son Noah Clark last September, was sentenced to 23-years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections during a sentencing hearing Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Manchester police stepping up traffic enforcement for holidays

In an effort to reduce impaired and distracted driving during the holiday season, the Manchester Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement from Dec. 14, 2022, until Jan. 1, 2023.

Aquatics director awarded State-level honors

Colt Pittman Manchester Parks and Recreation Aquatics Director was given the Longfellow Award by the Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association at the association’s conference attended by 250 delegates. Pittman’s Longfellow Award takes its name from the founder of the Red Cross’s lifesaving …

Manchester Police chief addresses Chamber of Commerce

Manchester Chief of Police Bill Sipe, who was appointed to the position last October, spoke about his 40-year law enforcement career and his new role with the department during the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday Dec. 6 at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center.

Parks and Rec adjust pool rental fees

In an effort to combat rising supply and labor costs, The Manchester Parks and Recreation Board unanimously approved to increase the cost of its private pool parties for the first time in at least 13 years.

