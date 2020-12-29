Coffee County Farm Bureau recognized at annual convention

Pictured, left to right, Christy Wray, Coffee County  Farm Bureau secretary; Mark McBride, Coffee County Farm Bureau agency manager; Jeremy Jernigan, Coffee County Farm Bureau  YF&R chair; Elaine Weaver, Coffee County Farm Bureau Women’s chair; Jamie Weaver, Coffee County Farm Bureau president; and Jeff Aiken, Farm Bureau of Tennessee president.

 Photo provided
Coffee County Farm Bureau recognized at annual convention

Megan Jernigan has been elected to serve on 2021 Tennessee State Tennessee Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee. 

Megan Jernigan has been elected to serve on 2021 Tennessee State Tennessee Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee. During the 99th annual meeting of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation, the Tennessee Young Farmers and Ranchers’ delegates elected Jernigan of Coffee County to serve as a District III representative on the State YF&R Committee. In her new role, Jernigan will work with her fellow committee members to recruit more young agriculturalists to the program and help spread the Farm Bureau mission of bettering agriculture and rural people of Tennessee. Coffee County Farm Bureau was recognized at the annual Farm Bureau Convention in Franklin, Tennessee.

Tags

Recommended for you