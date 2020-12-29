Megan Jernigan has been elected to serve on 2021 Tennessee State Tennessee Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee. During the 99th annual meeting of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation, the Tennessee Young Farmers and Ranchers’ delegates elected Jernigan of Coffee County to serve as a District III representative on the State YF&R Committee. In her new role, Jernigan will work with her fellow committee members to recruit more young agriculturalists to the program and help spread the Farm Bureau mission of bettering agriculture and rural people of Tennessee. Coffee County Farm Bureau was recognized at the annual Farm Bureau Convention in Franklin, Tennessee.
featured
Coffee County Farm Bureau recognized at annual convention
-
- Updated
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- AT&T says repairs will take time
- Manchester School Board approves schedules
- Deputies detain box truck driver playing audio at store
- Suspect caught after hit and run
- ‘White Trash Christmas Bash’ brings mayor’s ire
- Mother spends Christmas with son after years in prison
- Mint Julep Manor, like staying with grandma
- Woman throws hot coffee onto cashier
- Obituaries for Dec. 23
- Multiple 911 centers experiencing phone outages