The Coffee County Farmers Market located at 210 E. Fort St., Manchester, will officially open for the 2023 season from dawn until noon Saturday, May 6.

The Coffee County Farmers Market will officially open for the 2023 season at dawn Saturday, May 6 in downtown Manchester at 210 E. Fort St.

“Markets are starting to get squared away and ready,” Board member Debbie Wittig said. “I know there will be lettuces and greens, asparagus is growing now and some people may have potatoes and other produce.”

Consolidated Heath Dept. construction project gains traction

State stakeholders and county officials met recently with the architect for the project, St. John Engineering. The Chairman of Capital Outlay Dennis Hunt detailed for the full legislative body the progress of the project during the April 11 meeting of the County Commission.

FBLA has 22 national qualifiers at leadership conference

Attached is a picture of the FBLA members from Coffee County Central High School and from Coffee County Raider Academy who attended the Tennessee Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference in Chattanooga last week. CHS had 22 national qualifiers, 13 alternates and

Local Students Place in National Competition

Eleven students from Temple Baptist Christian School in Manchester traveled to Greenville, S. C. to compete in the 45th annual American Association of Christian Schools (AACS) National Competition April 11-13 at Bob Jones University. 

MPD nab burglar using GPS

 In response to a series of storage unit break-ins, the Manchester Police Department laid a trap for the perpetrator(s).    

Hotel hosts Honor Flight veterans

Manchester Comfort Suites  is dedicated to honor veterans by providing a free night’s stay for those going on a Middle Tennessee Honor Flight to tour the veteran memorials in Washington D.C. 

Drug Court director comments on report

The executive director of the Coffee County Drug Court Foundation Mike Lewis retired from his position on the eve of the release of a scathing comptroller citing major mismanagement within the fundraising arm of the local nonprofit organization.

