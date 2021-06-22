Kayla Wright, Coffee County Central High School Graduate of 2017 has been admitted to the prodigious Harvard University.
Wright is the daughter of Emmett “Casey” and Teresa Wright. She recently graduated Suma Cum Laude from the University of Alabama in Huntsville with a Bachelor of Arts in Music, Performance Music, and Psychology. She also received the “Outstanding Student of the Year” for UAH
Wright and her husband Eddie Campos, a CHS 2015 graduate and UAH 2019 graduate, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, will move to Cambridge, Mass. for while Wright continues her education at Harvard University working toward a Masters of Instructional Design.