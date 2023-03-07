The Coffee County Historical Society General Membership Meeting will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Coffee County Courthouse located on the Manchester public square.
Featured speakers will be Maurice Pittman and David Harrison, representing the Manchester Lions Club. Topics will be the early history of the Manchester Lions Club and their project for prescription eyeglasses recycling. Attendees are encouraged to bring unneeded eyeglasses to the meeting to be collected. In addition, there are eyeglass drop off locations for anyone in the entrance hallway to the Oak Restaurant and the eyeglasses department at Walmart in Manchester.
The meeting is open to the public. Annual regular membership in the Coffee County Historical Society is $25 for a print subscription.
Second-grade student Hickerson Elementary Jayda Cowan petitioned County Mayor soliciting a four day school week. Matheny visited the school to meet with the concerned citizen. During this meeting, Cowan presented her letter and made her case concerning the possibility. “We're all keeping our…
All of the Coffee County and Manchester first responders officially came on line on the statewide Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN) Monday with a ceremony that included state and local leaders and representatives from all the departments involved.