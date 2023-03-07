The Coffee County Historical Society General Membership Meeting will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Coffee County Courthouse located on the Manchester public square.

Featured speakers will be Maurice Pittman and David Harrison, representing the Manchester Lions Club. Topics will be the early history of the Manchester Lions Club and their project for prescription eyeglasses recycling. Attendees are encouraged to bring unneeded eyeglasses to the meeting to be collected. In addition, there are eyeglass drop off locations for anyone in the entrance hallway to the Oak Restaurant and the eyeglasses department at Walmart in Manchester.

More Stories

Four day school week? Maybe.

Four day school week? Maybe.

Second-grade student Hickerson Elementary Jayda Cowan petitioned County Mayor soliciting a four day school week. Matheny visited the school to meet with the concerned citizen. During this meeting, Cowan presented her letter and made her case concerning the possibility. “We're all keeping our…

Bonnaroo not to pay county overtime

Bonnaroo not to pay county overtime

Coffee County agencies that provide services during the Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival are going to be on the hook, budgetary speaking, for overtime hours to be incurred.

Court rules in favor of Tullahoma Alderman

Court rules in favor of Tullahoma Alderman

Tullahoma Alderman Jenna Amacher will be keeping her seat on the city council following a two-day trial this past Friday which ended with Judge Robert Carter ruling in her favor.

New digital police radios come online

New digital police radios come online

All of the Coffee County and Manchester first responders officially came on line on the statewide Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN) Monday with a ceremony that included state and local leaders and representatives from all the departments involved.

Animal Control projected finances take shape

Animal Control projected finances take shape

The burden of financing Coffee County Animal Control, namely the new shelter, will not fall solely on the backs of the taxpayers, according to plans laid out during a recent committee meeting.

Recommended for you