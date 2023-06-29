Jail new tech.JPG

Sgt. Tristan Reed Scott Collins and Chief Deputy Frank Watkins look over the display of Watkins’ body scan.

 Staff Photo by John Coffelt

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department recently purchased a body scanner using funds from a non-matching federal grant that will help limit contraband introduced to the jail population.

The grant is connected to Covid-relief dollars, yet the scanner is an approved purchase as a tool that reduces close contact between intake officers and inmates.

