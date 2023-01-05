Baker named director of Probation

Linda Baker has been named director of Coffee County Probation.

 Staff photo by Elena Cawley

Director Linda Baker has announced a new program by Coffee County Probation to build a library within the office for clients that are on probation.

Baker says that one of the questions on the intake for new clients is, “What are your hobbies?” Many clients report they like to read. As they are discussing what types of books etc. there has been a spark ignited in their eyes.

