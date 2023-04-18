Co Republican party.jpg

More than 150 county Republicans voted and elected the following new leadership: Chairman - Greg Sandlin, Vice Chairman - Elizabeth Bowling, Secretary -Jaine Colley, Treasurer - Susan Harris and Vice Treasurer - Terry McIntosh.

-Photo provided

The Coffee County Republican Party held its reorganizational meeting on Thursday, April 13 to elect new officers for the Executive Committee.

The Coffee County Republican Party will endeavor to:

