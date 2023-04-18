The Coffee County Republican Party held its reorganizational meeting on Thursday, April 13 to elect new officers for the Executive Committee.
The Coffee County Republican Party will endeavor to:
- Promote the Tennessee values of pro-life, pro-family and pro-2nd Amendment
- Build America from the bottom up - Meet regularly with interesting speakers, get acquainted, have fun and engage our members and citizens
- Get to know our elected officials, support them and hold them accountable
to our shared values
- Identify future leaders in our party and train up candidates for county
and state offices
- Communicate openly and frequently
Officials from the Tennessee Republican Party were present to oversee the voting process. Representatives from the offices of Congressman Scott Desjarlais and Senator Marsha Blackburn were also present to lend support.
Two parents with children attending New Union Elementary School shared their concerns regarding safety within the school during the regular Board of Education meeting Friday, April 10.
Manchester’s Codes Department has seen an increase in citizens’ complaints in the last month, resulting in four condemnations of properties.
Local businessmen Alex Rice and Jon Bell will fill two vacant seats on the Coffee County Industrial Board.
Nationally-known comedian Killer Beaz will bring his clean, flavor of standup to Park Theater April 22.
Manchester Water Department monthly bills will soon come to residents not as a printed card but in an envelope with monthly usage info and cutoff dates.
Lady Fright’s Emporium, located just off the square on Spring Street, will hold a grand opening Saturday, April 15, 9a.m.-5 p.m.
The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Sharon Edwards, director of libraries for Motlow State Community College during its member luncheon Tuesday, April 4 at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center.
Community members and pet owners filed into All Creatures Veterinary Clinic to celebrate its new facility at 1793 McMinnville Highway in Manchester Thursday, April 6.
Don’t miss the laughs and swordplay as Millennium Repertory Company brings Ken Ludwig’s comic thriller The Three Musketeers to the stage at the Manchester Arts Center beginning Friday, April 14.
