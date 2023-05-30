Coffee County Rescue Squad celebrates 60th anniversary

Coffee County Rescue Squad’s 60 Years of Volunteering offered the public a glimpse of the tools and techniques of the trade. Pictured, a youth tries on a full-face scuba regulator, while other children hall a training dummy up an incline in a Stokes basket. Coffee County’s all-volunteer team is one of the most capable rescue squads in the state.
Coffee County Rescue Squad celebrated its 60th anniversary and its volunteers with a public event May 27 at Southern Family Market.
The event featured a meet-and-greet event with rescue squad volunteers who spoke about the squad’s capabilities.
“Coffee County is fortunate to have these volunteers,” said CCRS Chief Neil Simmons. “We offer junt about any rescue you can have. We have somebody trained in that (field).”
Simmons said anyone willing to volunteer and can pass a background check are welcome to join.
“If you really want to help people, come see us and we’ll find a job for you,” he said.
CCRS also held demonstrations of equipment, offered face painting, balloon making and door prizes. Stay tuned for more details.
Coffee County Rescue Squad was founded in 1963, volunteers include 10 first responders, 21 search and rescue members.
Capabilities of the squad include water and swift water rescue, rope rescue, grain rescue, trench rescue and structural collapse rescues. The rescue squad also provides first responder support during structure fires to rehab responding personnel.
The department of volunteers operates with minimal county funding, relying on fundraising.
