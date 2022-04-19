Coffee County Leadership and multiple community members traveled to Nashville on April 13 for Coffee County’s Day on the Hill.
The day started with State Representative Rush Bricken addressing the Leadership group, thanking those in attendance for arriving and speaking about the structure of the Tennessee state government.
Bricken continued to talk about his role he plays in representing Coffee County, while in his second term. Currently, Bricken is the representative for Coffee County and part of Warren but, if re-elected, will be gaining all of Grundy County and no longer representing Warren.
Bricken touched on budget sizes, legislative processes at the state level and what a typical day looks like for a representative.
The floor was opened for questions after Representative Bricken was finished, in which multiple members of the Coffee County Leadership program asked questions in reference to their respective goals and projects.
Eddie Weeks, the state librarian and Tennessee historian, spoke next, giving a humorous demonstration on the history of Nashville becoming the capital of the state and the construction of the capitol building.
Weeks then spoke about how the differing state government branches functioned within the capitol building, and how the building was constructed.
“In this place, history is literally made… every day,” stated Weeks, while speaking about how historical the building is. “This state capitol building that has been around for 160 years is still in use to this day.”
The next speaker to address the Leadership group was Rebecca Hargrove. Hargrove is the CEO of the Tennessee Lottery and has had a successful background in the Illinois, Florida and Georgia.
Hargrove explained how the Lottery acts as a corporation and markets a consumer product. She mentioned that the advertising and promotion is what sets the Lottery apart from other government organizations.
“Lotteries are a big business that started in Italy and moved to England. It moved to Virginia and helped fund Washington’s army,” Hargrove stated, giving some insight on the history of lotteries. Hargrove stated that the lottery is a massive industry across the U.S. now. “We have over 290,000 retailers across the country that sell our products,” boasted Hargrove. She also mentioned that some of the funds from the lottery go toward scholastic programs and programs that benefit senior citizens on top of the scholarship programs that exist due to the lottery.
Tommy Farmer, TBI agent on the drugs and narcotics division, spoke briefly after Hargrove about how law enforcement works at a state level and how the bureau works to appoint members. Farmer spoke about how the government funding helps to provide what local agencies need to keep law enforcement spread across the state.
Farmer then spoke about how those resources also help with the training and preparation of officers across the state.
Tre Hargett, the Secretary of State spoke next. Hargett spoke on the hierarchy of state government and where he is on the line of succession.
Hargett spoke on how critical it is that every eligible resident in the state is a registered voter. “When you don’t go vote you turned over the keys to those in government who do,” stated the Secretary of State, making it apparent that he is passionate about the proper voting process.
Coffee County native and Director of ABC, Russell Thomas, spoke after Hargett. ABC deals with all alcohol related issues such as licensing, distilling, brewing and transporting.
Thomas informed everyone on a brief history of alcohol in America and the state of Tennessee. In this explanation he talked about laws, acts and bills that largely changed and shaped the alcohol regulations that we have today.
“Our job is to regulate the alcohol industry in such a way that the citizens know it’s being done responsibly,” Thomas said.
According to Thomas, Coffee County was the second Tennessee county to manufacture alcohol after the prohibition.
The day on the hill for Coffee County Leadership was closed out with a provided lunch by Manchester’s own Prater’s BBQ and a tour of the Capitol and Tennessee State Museum.