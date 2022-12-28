The Coffee County Board of Education unanimously agreed to accept $2.5 million in grant funding made available through the state of Tennessee’s Innovative Schools Model grant during its regular meeting December 12.
Richard Skipper, Career and Technical Education director, said during the meeting that Coffee County Schools have been approved to receive $1 million for use at Coffee County Central High School, $1 million for use at the Raider Academy and $500,000 for use at Coffee County Middle School.
“The biggest thing was it is not federal money, so it gives us an opportunity to use it on bricks and mortar and things that we have been needing to do but couldn’t do with Perkins funding,” Skipper said during the meeting.
Skipper said the Innovative School Models Grant is a part of a $500 million package designed to provide more opportunities in the area of career technical education.
“November 15, was the deadline that I had to turn it in, and last week they actually called me and said first reading, 100% pass, go do it,” Skipper said.
Board members also approved the construction at the school buildings that will result from accepting the grant funding.
“At the high school I am pretty much eating up that whole $1 million by adding onto our facility…because I need room, we just don’t have room,” Skipper said. “So I am building a 40 ft. by 70 ft. construction lab…classroom and lab all in one.”
At the Raider Academy, a complete turnkey Festo STEM lab will be installed.
“It is a ton equipment and it is going to feed into a lot of our other technology and industry programs,” Skipper said.
Over at Coffee County Middle School, the $500,000 will be used for 3-demensional training equipment for career exploration, as well as preparing for some upcoming state requirements in regards to computer science for graduation.
In other news, Board members also unanimously approved a $447,836 bid for classroom audio equipment to be purchased through CDWG Lightspeed Audio of Vernon Hills, Illinois.
The bid will allow for the installation of audio equipment in 181 elementary and 189 secondary rooms throughout the district.
Director of Technology Randy Damewood said this will allow for the purchase of new classroom audio systems that will enhance a teacher’s voice in the classroom.
“The audio enhancement is a system that has four speakers in the classroom, it has a very light mic that the teacher wears…they just wear it around their neck and it projects throughout the whole classroom,” Damewood said during the meeting. “It is not meant to be like a theater amplification, it is meant to clear up the teacher’s voice.”
Dr. Charles Lawson, director of schools, said the entire cost will be paid for using the district’s ESSER funding, and not out of its regular operating budget.
“We have had money for classroom audio put in our ESSER budget from the very beginning, it is just that we were going to be limited in the number of rooms we could do, but we have experienced enough savings through Chromebooks and that kind of thing that we were able to shift some technology money within ESSER,” Lawson said.
Lawson said the ESSER funding will allow the district to purchase a classroom audio system for every room where it is appropriate. Areas such as principal’s offices will not receive an audio system.
Board members also unanimously approved the district utilizing OLG Engineering of Tullahoma to serve as project manager for a renovation project at the Raider Academy that includes replacing the gym roof and installing a new gym floor.
Kelvin Shores, deputy director of schools, said during the meeting that the initial damage was caused by a windstorm that blew the roof off the raider academy gym. While the district has received a portion of its insurance money for replacement, it would like to complete a project of a wider scope.
“We are wanting to do a little bit more than just replace the roof with something that has blown off two other times within the last 20 years,” Shores said. “In saying that we want to put a Standing Seam roof on the gym that should last for many, many years.”
Shores said the project also includes replacing the gym floor, painting the building, replacing windows, putting up a wall between the choir room and the stage and cleaning up that area.
“There is a whole lot to this project and I have reached out to OLG about doing the oversight and also doing the plans for the project,” Shores said.
Lawson said the project is extensive, and goes beyond what the district is comfortable with handling in-house.
“Please understand the extensiveness of this project, between roof and flooring and that kind of thing, it reaches a level of expertise that we feel much more comfortable with an engineering firm handling…,” he said.
