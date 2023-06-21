Members of the Coffee County Schools Board of education have approved a new five-year plan for the school district for 2023-2028 in a 7-1 vote Monday, June 12.

Director of Schools Dr. Charles Lawson said during the meeting that the updated five-year-plan was discussed in detail during a board work session Thursday June 1.

County BZA postpones Lakewood Park setback request

The Coffee County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA), the final authority concerning planning and zoning appeals short of a court ruling, has postponed making a decision concerning a request for a setback variance in on a narrow lot in Lakewood Park.

The nations come to Manchester

Each year local believers follow Jesus’ words to his followers: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.”

Soberoo helps those in recovery stay clean

For those recovering from addiction a music festival can be a challenging event to attend, yet Bonnaroo’s Soberoo stations can provide support in the moments it’s needed most.

Bonnaroo Recap: Saturday

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival's Saturday lineup brought headliners electric music duo Odesza and rapper Lil NasX on the What Stage. 

Festival goers come from near and far

After more than 20 years, festival goers continue to flock to Manchester for the annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival to enjoy a long-weekend of great music and fun times.

