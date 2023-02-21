Igniting the power of creation in the minds of youth: CTE seniors showcase industrial technology to area leaders

The Coffee County Board of Education has approved the purchase of STEM and Career Exploration education equipment as well as new classroom and office furniture during its regular meeting Feb. 13.

Board members voted 8-0 to approve the purchase of $212,702 of new Career Exploration equipment for Coffee County Middle School through Reletech of Nashville during the meeting.

Manchester Rotary hosting new "Even Better" community event

Manchester Rotary Club is moving out into the community with a new event series designed to celebrate community and make a difference. The club will host its first “Even Better” event from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 23 at Common John Brewing Co. located at 210 Woodbury Highway in Manchester.

City seeks $1.25 million sewer grant

The Manchester Board Of Mayor and Aldermen officially approved the application for a $1 million grant to improve the city sewer system during its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Water and sewer taps cost could double

A move by the Water and Sewer Commission to recommend a substantial hike in connection costs for new construction will offset some of the costs to the department.

CCHS announces top 10% list for Class of 2023

Coffee County Central High School Valedictorian Abigail Clark and Salutatorian Audrey Barton are the first in the list of the Class of 2023 Top 10%. Also named in alphabetical order are Saul Acevedo, Savannah Barnard, Brent Bernard, Kathryn Brown, David Chu, Kaitlyn Clark, Katie Cotten, Hann…

