The Coffee County Board of Education has approved tenure for 14 teachers during its regular meeting Monday, Nov. 14.
Dr. Stephen Blessing, curriculum director, said the qualifications for teachers to receive tenure were modified by the state in 2011.
“A teacher has to have five years or 45 months in a seven year period, they have to have positive evaluations, they also have to have in the last two years a level of effective score of four or five in order to be eligible for tenure,” Blessing said.
Teachers to receive tenure include:
Coffee County Central High School
-Amanda Bernhardt
-Benjamin Walker
-Scott Anderson
-Lindsey Newman
-Matthew Mueller
-Joe Pat Cope
-Parker Gunn
-Charlie Westmoreland
Deerfield Elementary
-Leah Cashion
-Andrew Barnard
-Sarah Thompson
-Emily Cornelius
New Union Elementary
-Kimberly McNeese
-Elizabeth Eaton
In other news, board members voted 8-0 to increase the daily pay for its substitute teachers to $80 for non-certificated substitutes and $90 for certificated substitutes.
Director of Schools Dr. Charles Lawson said the board approved a $10 raise for both classifications of substitute teachers during its November 2021, raising the rate of pay to $70 and $85.
Lawson said it was the first raise in “a number of years” for the district’s substitute teachers.
“Now should it have been more at that time, in my opinion yes,” Lawson said. “However, had we raised it much more than that we were going to be in a situation where subs could potentially make about as much or more per hour than some of our classified employees.”
Lawson said the Board of Education then voted to completely revamp the pay-scale for the district’s classified employees, which brought the starting pay of those employees up “significantly.”
“What this has also done is it allows us to move our sub pay up into a more competitive bracket,” he said.
“What I am going to ask for is $10 a day increase to both of those lines to where it is $80 and $95, and for a non-certificated person, considering it is a 7-hour position that still only brings them up to $11.43 an hour, which is better than it is right now at $10 an hour.”
Lawson said that while he does not believe the increase will totally solve the district’s problems with having enough substitute teachers, he does believe the increased pay will provide more incentive for the district’s substitutes to continue substituting.
“Last year I encouraged employees to talk to people at their church…word of mouth, social media,” Lawson said. “We kind of had a push for subs that tied with that increase for pay. I would anticipate doing that same thing again this year if possible.”
The increased substitute teacher pay-scale will go into effect Dec. 1. 2022.
Board members also approved a bid for $83,368 submitted by Trane of Nashville for the replacement of the HVAC unit at North Coffee Elementary School.
Kelvin Shores, deputy director of schools, said the district will utilize ESSER COVID-19 federal relief funds to pay for the new HVAC system and its installation.
Lawson said that while the district might be able to squeeze a few more years out of the existing system, there are currently ESSER funds that can be used to replace the system that will not be around forever.
“For ESSER 2.0, we have to have it resolved by June 30, 2023, and with the amount of time it takes it get units and supplies and that kind of thing we want to give ourselves plenty of time and not be cutting it too close,” Lawson said.