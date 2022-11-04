Coffee County Schools will be closed Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness, according to a district statement Friday.
Extracurricular activities will continue as planned. Any changed to scheduling will be communicated to individual groups.
Coffee County Schools will be closed Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness, according to a district statement Friday.
Extracurricular activities will continue as planned. Any changed to scheduling will be communicated to individual groups.
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Manchester City Schools will be closed Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness, district officials said Friday
Coffee County Schools will be closed Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness, according to a district statement Friday.
Coffee County Central High School SRO Eric Clem is no longer with the department, according to Sheriff Chad Partin.
The holiday spirit has filled Foothills Crafts in Manchester, as the store, which is operated by the Coffee County Crafters Association, prepares for its upcoming Holiday Open House scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12.
The Storehouse Food Pantry, 607 Hickerson St., Manchester, received a donation of food items from Dot Foods Monday, Oct. 24 as part of the company’s nationwide Neighbor To Neighbor giving program.
The Board of Mayor and Alderman approved at the November meeting a purchase and sale agreement with CARMAX Auto Superstores for the sale of 27.86 acres at $15,000 per acre.
Colorful costumes and kids of all ages returned to the historic Manchester town square Monday, Oct. 31 for trick-or-treating during the return of the annual Safe on the Square. It was the first time the event has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
Colorful costumes and kids of all ages returned to the historic Manchester town square Monday, Oct. 31 for trick-or-treating during the return of the annual Safe on the Square. It was the first time the event has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
Visitors to The Coker Museum in downtown Chattanooga can enjoy a mesmerizing display of antique automobiles, motorcycles, neon signs and even airplanes, all collected by one man: Corky Coker.
As our thanks for being a loyal subscriber, you have been upgraded to our premium service AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! You'll enjoy AD-FREE access to our site as long as you are a paid subscriber. ENJOY!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.