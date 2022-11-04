Coffee County Schools

Coffee County Schools will be closed Monday, Nov. 7 due to illness, according to a district statement Friday. 

Extracurricular activities will continue as planned. Any changed to scheduling will be communicated to individual groups. 

Tags

More Stories

Foothills Crafts hosting Holiday Open House

Foothills Crafts hosting Holiday Open House

The holiday spirit has filled Foothills Crafts in Manchester, as the store, which is operated by the Coffee County Crafters Association, prepares for its upcoming Holiday Open House scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12.

Safe of the Square returns after two-year hiatus

Colorful costumes and kids of all ages returned to the historic Manchester town square Monday, Oct. 31 for trick-or-treating during the return of the annual Safe on the Square. It was the first time the event has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

_DSC0980.JPG

Safe of the Square returns after two-year hiatus

Colorful costumes and kids of all ages returned to the historic Manchester town square Monday, Oct. 31 for trick-or-treating during the return of the annual Safe on the Square. It was the first time the event has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Hitting the Road: The Coker Museum

Hitting the Road: The Coker Museum

Visitors to The Coker Museum in downtown Chattanooga can enjoy a mesmerizing display of antique automobiles, motorcycles, neon signs and even airplanes, all collected by one man: Corky Coker.

Recommended for you