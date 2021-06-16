Coffee County Schools Virtual Academy will start its inaugural year in 2021-22 for students in grades ninth through 12th.
Betsy Phillips, Virtual Academy Coordinator, said that the
“We have been doing research with local schools who have stared virtual academies. We are opening up a flexible, more convenient approach to learning for students who do not necessarily fit into the traditional classroom for whatever reason,” Phillips said.
The program uses the Edgenuity platform that offers coursework for humanities.
“Students are able to complete their work on a more flexible schedule. Eight to three school day doesn’t always work for everyone. We want to make sure that every student has their needs met and are able to graduate even if any personal issues are getting in the way of that,” Phillips said.
Because of COVID, the schools saw how many students are able to succeed with alternative routes of education.
Currently, the program is grades nine through 12, but the district has hopes of expanding that in the future. The students follows a humanities program, and the courses offered will be limited from what is offered at the high school.
“We won’t offer the whole array of what is offered at the high school, but we offer all the courses that they need for electives for requirements that they need to graduate. They are able to graduate with a diploma with their amount of time on their schedule,” Phillips said.
There will be 30-40 slots for students to participate. Staff will include Phillips, Elizabeth Miller as labs facilitator, Koss Center Principal Jeff Johnson will be the Virtual Academy administrator. Attendance Keith Cornelius and Federal Programs’ Krista Cole have worked hand in hand with the implementation of the Academy.
To be eligible students must in the previous academic year, have a 2.5 GPA, have five or fewer unexcused absences, have successful distance learning record, have at least three teacher recommendations and participate in a parent/student/VA team in-person interview and be willing to follow the Humanities path.
Student Application is online at Coffee County Schools.com. at https://forms.gle/t7v6C9cssV6bmM.