Coffee County Schools is mourning the loss of two of its employees in recent weeks.
Deerfield Elementary CDC assistant Phillip Gold, known to many as Doughnut passed away Oct. 1.
Family members shared the news soon after his death to a loving community on social media, “Phil was a big man with a big heart. He served our community for many years as an EMT and after retiring from that began working with the school system. He loved helping kids.
“He loved family, sports, coaching ball.
“Really going to miss that laugh,” Elise Ketcham Farris wrote.
Passing early in September was Janelle Lynn Stacy Carter, who worked in the cafeteria at Coffee County Middle School.
Carter, 51, of Beechgrove, passed from this life on Monday, Sept. 6, in Murfreesboro. Carter worked in the Coffee County School System as a cafeteria worker for 24 years and she was a member of Victory in Jesus of Living Springs.
According to her obituary, Carter loved going to dirt car races in her free time and loved spoiling her two kids and granddaughter. She was the best friend you could ever have and was a loving momma, nana, and wife.
Carter is survived by her husband of 33 years, Dean Carter.