Coffee County citizens are encouraged to attend the Coffee County Commission meeting January 10th and celebrate this year’s top volunteer, selected from among several outstanding nominees.

After soliciting public nominations for the county’s best volunteers during 2022, citizens from various walks of life served on a committee to independently review all submissions and prioritize nominees. Those results were compiled and scored; and the top volunteer was selected.

Coffee County to honor top volunteer

Coffee County citizens are encouraged to attend the Coffee County Commission meeting January 10th and celebrate this year’s top volunteer, selected from among several outstanding nominees.

Sportsmen & Businessmen's Charitable Organization (SBCO)  awarded over $25,000 to local educators across Coffee County, Manchester City, and Tullahoma City Schools through its Educational Enrichment Grant opportunity. SBCO's Educational Enrichment Grant encourages local educators to subm…

The Coffee County Ambulance Authority, during a briefing by Sheriff Department Capt. Frank Watkins on the status on the county’s installation of a digital radio system, asked why Tullahoma won’t be able to talk on them.

Tullahoma’s PFLAG provides LGBTQ support

Not only does Coffee County offer various opportunities for shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, but the area has helpful nonprofits that provide resources, improve the community and help it thrive. One of the area nonprofits is PFLAG of Tullahoma, an organization providing support for …

Manchester Police Department recently took a report of a missing male subject identified as Raymond Lee Farrar.

Local artisan feature: Tracy Elliot

Working with everything from the ocean like blue and green chrysocolla stone to the soft pink color of rose quartz, Tracy Elliot makes hand crafted jewelry utilizing natural stones of just about every shape, size and color.

Today, tow trucks are a welcome sight to stranded motorists across the globe, but lengthy history of the towing industry traces its roots back to the very first tow truck, built in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1916. The International Towing Museum and Hall of Fame in Chattanooga works to preser…

Manchester police stepping up traffic enforcement for holidays

In an effort to reduce impaired and distracted driving during the holiday season, the Manchester Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to increase impaired-driving enforcement from Dec. 14, 2022, until Jan. 1, 2023.

