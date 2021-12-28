The Coffee County Wreaths Across America Committee would like to thank all who financially supported and all who turned out to honor deceased military veterans and place almost a thousand wreaths at 11 locations in the local area.
This is the fifth year that the Wreaths Across America program has honored deceased military veterans locally.
Despite forecasts of rain on Saturday Dec. 18th the rain stopped or held off for ceremonies at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The day started with a brief ceremony at the War Memorials by the old county courthouse in Manchester.
Cyndi Clower sang the National Anthem and Chaplain Marty Nutter (Lt. Col. USAF retired) offered the opening prayer. Coffee County Commissioner Claude Morse narrated the ceremony.
Active duty Air Force Col. Chris Lance placed the Air Force ceremonial wreath and Active duty 1st Lt. Mike Hareld United States Space Force placed the Space Force wreath. Army Vietnam veteran Doyle Reeves placed the Army ceremonial wreath, followed by Doug Dietz commander of the Brig General Austin C. Shofner Detachment of the Marine Corps League who placed the Marine Corps wreath and Kimberly King USN retired, Commander of Manchester VFW Post 10904 placed the Navy wreath. Chris Hinrich, U.S. Coast Guard retired placed the Coast Guard Wreath. Air Force veteran Christy Conley placed the Merchant Marine ceremonial wreath. Chaplain Nutter placed the POW/MIA wreath.
Ron Clower owner of Clower Automotive set up the sound system for the ceremonies on the square, Oakwood and Fredonia cemeteries. He and Jathan Baker delivered wreaths to Oakwood. County Trustee John Marchesoni delivered the wreaths to the square and Hurricane Grove and Lucas Trail delivered the wreaths to Fredonia.
Dozens of people showed up at each cemetery to participate in the opening ceremony and then place wreaths on veterans graves.
Hurricane Grove Cemetery - Coffee County Trustee John Marchesoni narrated the ceremony, Jeff Haley offered the opening prayer and Becky Bueller sang the National Anthem and Taps. Air Force Junior ROTC cadets from Coffee County High School assisted in the ceremony and wreath placement on more than 30 military veterans graves at Hurricane Grove Cemetery in rural Coffee County.
Oakwood Cemetery - Coffee County Commissioner Claude Morse narrated the ceremony, Chaplain Marty Nutter offered the opening prayer and Cyndi Clower sang the National Anthem. Marine Corps Junior ROTC cadets from Tullahoma High School participated in the ceremony and wreath placement on more than 250 military veterans graves at Oakwood Cemetery in Tullahoma. Members of the Christian Motorcycle Riders, Boy and Girl Scouts and American Heritage Girls as well as military veterans and their families also helped place the wreaths on veterans graves
Fredonia Cemetery - Cyndi Clower narrated the ceremony and sang the national anthem. Jonathan Moon offered the opening prayer. Army Junior ROTC cadets from Warren County High School assisted in the ceremony and wreath placement on around 100 military veterans graves at Fredonia Cemetery in rural Coffee County. Girls Scouts and Trail Life Scouts also helped at Fredonia along with numerous veterans and their families
Evergreen Cemetery - Tullahoma Alderman Sernobia McGee led the ceremony and wreath placement on approximately 80 veterans graves at Evergreen Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Maplewood Cemetery - Tullahoma Girl Scout Troop 2163 ran the ceremony at Maplewood cemetery in Tullahoma and along with community volunteers placed wreaths on approximately 290 military veterans graves.
Shofners Cemetery — The Brig. General Austin C. Shofner detachment of the Marine Corps League ran the ceremony at Shofners Chapel and along with Shofner family members placed wreaths on some 30 veterans graves at the cemetery.
Mt. Zion Church Cemetery —The Marine Corps League also officiated at the ceremony at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptest Church and placed wreaths on approximately 20 military veterans graves in the cemetery.
Beech Grove Cemetery - The Sons of the Confederacy placed wreaths on approximately 60 veterans graves including a Revolutionary War veteran at Beech Grove Confederate Cemetery. Hans Hooker, U.S. Army retired, narrated the Beech Grove cemetery
A single ceremonial wreath is at the Coffee County government administrative office plaza.
Ceremonial wreaths with the flags of each of the U.S. military services pus the Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and POW/MIA were also placed at Citizens Cemetery in Tullahoma and at Rose Hill Cemetery on highway 55.
Persons interested in adding other local cemeteries to the 2022 Wreaths Across America program, running the ceremony and helping raise funds for that cemetery can contact Cyndi Clower at (931) 728-9898 or Claude Morse at (931) 247-5151.
The Coffee County wreaths Across America Committee members are Ron and Cyndi Clower (Clower Automotive), County Trustee John Marchesoni, Doyle Reeves and Claude and Bobbie Morse.