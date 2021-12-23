The Coffee/Grundy County Cattlemen’s Association Annual Meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Coffee County Farm Bureau Building, located at 225 E. Main St., Manchester, TN 37355. A sponsored beef meal will be provided. A program will be conducted by John Houston on the newly formed ProTrition Feed, a joint venture of Tennessee Farmer’s Cooperative (TFC) and Purina Animal Nutrition. The Coffee-Grundy County Cattlemen’s Association will conduct their annual business meeting which will include a report on the past year, making plans for the coming year and the election of new directors.
All beef producers are invited to come out, join the Coffee-Grundy Cattlemen’s Association, enjoy a good meal and learn more about what is going on in the beef industry. Please RSVP by e-mailing me at sharris@utk.edu or by calling our UT-TSU Extension Office – Coffee County at (931) 723-5141 on Friday, Jan. 7.
Middle Tennessee Grain Conference Tuesday, Feb. 1
The Middle Tennessee Grain Conference will be Tuesday, Feb. 1,at the University of Tennessee Space Institute. An outstanding program is being planned! Mark this date on your calendar. We are currently seeking sponsors for the 2022 Middle Tennessee Grain Conference. Your business can be a sponsor, be listed in the program and put up a promotional display at the conference for contributing $150 sponsorship. If you would like to be a sponsor, call UT-TSU Extension-Coffee County at 931-723-5141.
Poinsettias
Many of you may have purchased poinsettias for Christmas decorations or you may have received one as a Christmas present. Contrary to what some people believe, poinsettias aren't poisonous. They also don't need much care to stay pretty long after the holidays. It may have taken several months of special care to produce your Christmas poinsettia, but you will have to give it very little care to keep it beautiful. The most important thing to remember about poinsettias is that they're semi-tropical plants.
Wrap poinsettias in a protective sleeve anytime you carry them outside when the temperature is 50 degrees F or below. Once in the home, don't place them in a spot which receives a cold draft, such as near a window or near a door that's opened often. High temperatures are equally damaging. Don't place the poinsettia on top of the television or in front of a hot-air vent. Poinsettias don't require direct light, but place them where they will receive some light. Water the plant when the soil is dry to the touch. Water thoroughly, making sure the soil is watered all the way through. You don't need to fertilize the plant during the holidays. Once the poinsettia begins to lose its appeal after the holidays, the best choice is to discard it. Other plants make more attractive house plants.