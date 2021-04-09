College Street Elementary School was able to replace some of the older rooftop HVAC units during spring break.
“We are using federal stimulus money to pay for the HVAC units at College Street,” Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn said.
Vaughn explained that one of the uses of ESSER 2 COVID-19 relief money includes air handling improvements to facilities. The project was to be part of the school’s buildout, though the funding was to come from district fund balance, and not bonds.
“But when the ESSER money came available, part of the allowable usage was to replace the HVAC air units because of air flow,” Vaughn said. “We are putting that money to good use.”
Vaughn said that the goal is when school starts in August to have a new cafeteria, new classrooms, some new furniture and some new HVAC units.
The project replaces pretty much all the units in the oldest part of the building.