Manchester City Schools’ buildout at College Street Elementary School will be ready for the first day of school, according to the site manager Joe Wheeler, but some of the kitchen equipment may not be.
Wheeler said that the freezer and cooler units are being delayed by the manufacturers.
“We are going to do the classrooms first. The tile is here,” Wheeler told the board at the July meeting of the Board of Education.
“The glue was here, but we sent it back. It was not the glue specified by architect and the spec book,” he said.
Wheeler said that classrooms were ready for cabinets to be installed and that the sidewalks are being formed. The ceiling grids are all up. Lights should be on, also.
Dr. Prater Powell asked about the fire marshal’s inspections. Wheeler confirmed that the fire inspections were periodic and have all passed.
Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn reassured the board that a plan is in place for meals to be served on the first day of school.
“We will be ready to serve breakfast and lunch on opening day,” Vaughn said.
The kitchen is expected to be ready two weeks after school starts.
Wheeler, answering a question by board member Lisa Gregory, said that he has faced challenges with labor availability and with obtaining building supplies.
Vaughn said that the concrete company told him that the foreman quit unexpectedly Monday. The contract was bided to a local company.
The board relayed their support for the site manager and commended Wheeler for pulling together the project through the pandemic.