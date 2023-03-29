The gym was filled with science projects and the library became the temporary home of a wax museum with students portraying historical figures, while art work lined the walls for the College Street Elementary annual STEAM and Literacy night.

“We want to draw attention to these different STEAM related activities because they promote what we are trying to do with our students on a regular basis,” Principal Tom Jacobs said.

Coffee County BOE approves new teacher pay scale

The Coffee County Board of Education approved compensation adjustments for several of its employee categories, including teachers, supervisors, assistant principals and bus drivers during its regular meeting March 13.

NAACP protests child custody case

A Tennessee Highway Patrol stop that lead to a drug-related arrest and the seizure of a Georgia woman's five children has gained state-wide attention after Coffee County Juvenile Court declined a request to return the children.  

Wrestlers recognized by Coffee County BOE

Three members of the Coffee County Central High School wrestling team were recognized by the Board of Education during its regular meeting March 13 for their achievements at the TSSAA State Competition.

Hansert presents baseball, softball programs with LED sign

Coffee County Schools has formally accepted the donation of a new LED sign for its baseball and softball programs that will help with the upkeep of The Crethan Hansert Memorial Hitting Facility through the advertising revenue it generates.

Ministry opens BtB Discounts

Manchester Chamber of Commerce held its third Be the Bush ribbon cutting with the opening of the recovery ministry’s BtB Discounts, located at 105 Hillsboro Boulevard.

