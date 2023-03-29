The gym was filled with science projects and the library became the temporary home of a wax museum with students portraying historical figures, while art work lined the walls for the College Street Elementary annual STEAM and Literacy night.
“We want to draw attention to these different STEAM related activities because they promote what we are trying to do with our students on a regular basis,” Principal Tom Jacobs said.
Known as science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, Jacobs said the school also likes to put a focus on literacy as well.
“It is basically all subjects at this point, but really with more special attention on the technical areas,” he said. “It is getting a lot of attention these days and we want to support it.”
Fifth grade science and math teacher Karen Allen’s classroom was transformed into a “volume zoo” for the evening, where colorful student math projects were displayed.
Ranging from a sheep covered in cotton balls to a giraffe and a pig, the projects were all made out of different size boxes.
“The activity was based on our fifth grade math standard of volume of rectangular prisms and one part of that is multiple prisms stacked together and finding combined volumes,” Allen said.
Allen said the project involved students assembling at least four boxes together and recording the volume of each one before adding them all together to determine the total cubic inches of their project.
“I know of my 35 students I had 100% turn in rate, on time,” she said. “I am pretty amazed by it.”
Over in the school library, fourth grade students were set up portraying historical figures for the “live wax museum.” Students also completed a research project on their subject.
Cylan Felker was awarded Best of Show for his portrayal of George Washington.
Wearing a tri-corn hat and 18th century style overcoat and gold vest, Felker said he enjoyed researching about George Washington for the project.
“This stuff took me a couple of weeks and it was very fun to do but it took a while to make,” he said.
Romy Haley was awarded Best Costume for her portrayal of Sacagawea, who served as a guide during the Lewis and Clark Expedition, while Eli Wiley took home the Teacher’s Choice award for portraying famed frontiersman Davy Crockett.
