The Manchester Board of Education heard plans during the March meeting of how College Street Elementary students will receive lunch as the buildout there moves into the demolition of the existing cafeteria around April 1.
Plans were developed by Director of Nutrition Dana Morris and Principal Tom Jacobs to insure that the changes will be as seamless as possible.
“We will be making all lunches at Westwood Elementary School and transporting those over,” Morris said. “We have a plan for breakfast in the mornings in the classrooms.
“We want to have everything laid out and prepared before spring break,” she said. “It’s going to be an adventure, but we have the staff in place and we can get through it.”
The cafeteria will be down through the end of the school year.
“After packing breakfast on site, the morning meal will be delivered to College Street Elementary School classrooms each morning. The meal will consist of milk, juice, and nutritious foods that do not require cooking. Lunch will be prepared at Westwood Elementary, then delivered to College Street Elementary School each day. The meal service plan will be in place when students return from Spring Break. Both College Street and Westwood Elementary Nutrition Staffs will work together to ensure that high standards remain in place during a time when CSES awaits a new cafe and kitchen,” Morris said.
Jacobs noted that second through fifth grades have already been eating lunch in the classrooms and that method will be expanded.
A letter will be sent home to parents concerning the changes.
Currently, the buildout is moving along smoothly.
“We’ve completed the masonry on the classrooms, the plumbers finally got finished with the underground extension and electricians should be done (March 9),” said site manager Joe Wheeler
Demolition to the cafeteria will start first of April 1. Wheeler said the goal finished is Aug. 1, pending no weather delays.
The buildout will revamp the kitchen and cafeteria as well as add classrooms to the school.