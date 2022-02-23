During the Coffee County Communication Center Board of Directors meeting, the Director Scott Leduc discussed some of the preliminary details of the phase in of the new digital radio system to first responders across the county.
Later this week, a meeting with stakeholders will be held to hash out the deployment of assets, Leduc said.
Commissioner Missy DeFord asked specifically about interdepartmental compatibility.
Coffee County Sheriff Department Chief Deputy Frank Watkins explained to the board that under the new system Manchester Police and Fire, along with county EMS, Fire and sheriff departments will be compatible. Tullahoma’s system is not directly compatible with the new radios.
“If we tell them to patch them in, we will talk just like we can now,” Watkins said.
DeFord said that she was concerned with rumors circulating on social media that the county units would not be compatible among themselves.
Watkins confirmed that all the county and Manchester departments would be compatible. He said that the meeting, scheduled for Feb. 24, will cover deployment of assets, acquisition of talk groups and frequencies if necessary.
Leduc said that the Comm. Center will retain the current radio equipment.
“I had to clear with Motorola, saying they are not going to remove any of our equipment. We are in fact keeping all of our equipment that we current have. It’s not their equipment to remove anyway.”
While the equipment will still be needed to “tone out” fire calls, it will also be used for Tullahoma communications.
“I think it’s brilliant that they are keeping what they have,” Leduc said. “They want to run through the economic useful life of what they have. I think they were great for being a leader in the industry before this type of system would be available.”
Leduc said that it would not affect anybody negativity.
Watkins said that Coffee County Sheriff’s Department will retain the old radio equipment in the patrol cars for a time.
Franklin, Bedford, Cannon and Warren counties are not on the new system so the old radio equipment will be needed, Watkins said, adding that many of those counties are looking at upgrading to the new digital system.
Leduc said eyes across the the state is watching to see how the implementation of the radios works here.
He said that the new digital radios will provide much clearer communication than the old radios that have been plagued with static and poor reception.