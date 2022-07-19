The Coffee County Commission at the July 12 meeting has authorized with a 20-0 vote the county Purchasing Agent to proceed with the sale of the Arrowheads to Aerospace Museum.
County Attorney Robert Huskey said to the commission that on Dec. 1, 1988 a resolution passed by that body conveyed the property for the purpose of providing a museum. The resolution had a reverter provision in it, and following a suit to enforce that provision the property was returned to the county.
Monday, July 11, the Purchasing Commission declared the property surplus.
“Because of the value of this property and its location, there has been a lot of interest in it. It’s not needed for county functions. Because of its commercial benefit, it’s been deemed by those that been involved that it’s best for the taxpayers of Coffee County that we market the property and sell it at the best price we can have under statutory procedures,” Huskey said.
Chairman of Capital Outlay Dennis Hunt said that he hoped that the county would continue to divest these surplus properties. Hunt said that upkeep on the surplus properties taxes the maintenance department.
“We have new buildings coming on. Let’s get rid of these old ones,” he said.
To facilitate the sale, the county will post a request for proposal for bids from auctioneers. State statutes dictate that the property be sold by sealed bids or by public auction.
The Planning Commission will choose the bid once they accepted and opened.
The resolution passed unanimously with Rose Ann Carden Smith absent.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.