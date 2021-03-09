Coffee County Commission held a public hearing March 9 and discussion during the full commission meeting concerning a resolution to amend the Zoning Resolution that could have opened a quarry in the Beech grove area.
The quarry vote failed in a 15-6 vote with members of the Manchester caucus, Dennis Hunt and Tildon Stubblefield voting yes.
This is a breaking story more will be added.
