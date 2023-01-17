Volunteers will gather at their local brewery one hour before the taproom opens. Volunteers will spend about 45 minutes cleaning up the surrounding areas, followed by 15 minutes of sorting recyclables and larger waste items.
After the pick-up is over, volunteers can head into to the taproom for a free pint of beer as a thank you for their hard work.
The program is inspired by Jackalope Brewing Company, Pick-up for a Pint is a fun way for craft beer lovers to give back to their community and learn more about recycling and city beautification.
Pick-up for a Pint is a family friendly event for people of all ages. There will be plenty non-alcoholic beverages available as a thank you to volunteers under 21 or who do not consume alcohol.
