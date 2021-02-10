Walkers at Coffee County Central High School are much safer before and after school now thanks to a community project that build a sidewalk that runs from the main entrance area to Highway 55. The new side walk features a bridge railing built from scratch by the school’s welding classes and donated turf to cover some of the bare spots nearest the gym exits.
“We have not had a clear path for walkers going that direction ever,” Parsley said. “After school (were) going everywhere. This gives a clear path all the way to the highway.”
The project was completed using scant funding from the school thanks to the generous contributions of labor, supplies and funding from the community.
“We are proud to have such generous and gracious local businesses who are willing to donate financially and willing to donate their time to make our campus a safer…and more beautiful place,” Parsley said.
Partnering with the school were Smyrna Ready Mix, Moran Brother inc., Coffee County Bank, Turf Works and Mid-Tenn. Turf donated and laid the sod.
Parsley said that original concept grew to include the sod. “We contacted Turfworks and Mid Tenn. Turf.