Community participates in Purple Olympics

Guests at Tullahoma’s Purple Olympics, a fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Tennessee, participated in games and events at the recent fundraiser in Tullahoma.

The South Central chapter of Alzheimer’s Tennessee welcomed friends, family, elected officials and community members to the fifth annual Purple Olympics to make Alzheimer’s a memory.

The event took place inside the gymnasium at Tullahoma High School, and Fran Gray, the South Central Regional Coordinator for Alzheimer’s Tennessee, welcomed everyone for coming to the event and told them that the event is a way to tell families who are facing Alzheimer’s that they are not alone. She recognized there are several participants from Coffee and neighboring counties, and that the event marked the 40th anniversary of Alzheimer’s Tennessee.

