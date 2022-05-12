Members of the community, political leaders, local pastors and many first responders gathered as one to lift prayers for the nation Thursday, May 5 at noon for a National Day of Prayer event hosted by the Tennessee Governmental Prayer Alliance.
Organizer Kelli Robertson said that when she saw that there wasn’t an event planned, she and her husband, Alex, stepped into action.
“It’s a national day of prayer. I thought, this spot is this nation, we’re going to pray from the city of Manchester, we’re going to be included in that number,” she said.
Prayers were offered by Alex Robertson, Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard, County Mayor Gary Cordell, State Senator Janice Bowling, Canvas Community Church Pastor JT Jordan and Youth Pastor Sam Curtis, Jonathan Gunter and Gavin Cordell, retired teacher Donna Robinson, Miriam House Director Tasha Hill, Jerry Hoenicke of Bridges in Tullahoma, prayer leader Junior Baker, Manchester Firefighter Johnny Fults, Sojouner’s Audrey Johnson and Eric Dykes of Harvest Nations.
“Lord God, I just stand in the gap for those that are addicted and mentally tormented,” prayed Hill. “I know that you’ve nailed every hurt, every hang up, every issue to the blood of Calvary and your blood covered it.”
First Baptist Church Worship Pastor Todd performed “America the Beautiful” and “In God we Still Trust,” and young musician Gavin Cordell performed the National Anthem.